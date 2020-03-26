States seek food-stamp flexibility as pandemic limits options

Most food stamp users can't buy restaurant meals or hot or prepared foods with their benefits, but state officials have begun asking the Agriculture Department for authority to waive some federal restrictions on purchases as they try to provide more options to low-income people grappling with COVID-19.

Anti-hunger advocates say most requests are in line with past requests states make in times of disaster.

For example, Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C., has requested authority from the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service to allow people enrolled in his state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to buy hot foods or prepared items at retail stores already approved to redeem other food stamp purchases.

Cooper also is seeking authority to run Disaster SNAP (DSNAP), which is possible if a presidential disaster declaration triggers individual assistance. Under DSNAP, that assistance can include food benefits for people who wouldn't normally qualify, but have lost income, suffered injuries or otherwise been affected by disaster.

DSNAP also allows states to raise monthly benefits for current food stamp recipients to the maximum allowed for households based on their size.