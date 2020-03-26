Her shortness of breath wasn’t coronavirus. It was an anxiety attack

Liz Westbrook is a two-time Ironman athlete and a spin (and bootcamp) instructor. She can run a mile under 7 minutes. Fast-paced and high-intensity are in her wheelhouse.

For her, sweat is an accessory. But last week, while on a work-related conference call, the “cold sweats” and “rapid heartbeat” she felt were not something she volunteered for.

“I looked in the mirror to make sure my face was not blue from running out of oxygen,” Westbrook told Heard on the Hill.

She’s a lobbyist at Buchanan, Ingersoll and Rooney (a firm that has offices on both coasts), and her specialty is health care, which means that this is an especially busy time, as industry players rush to shape legislation responding to the current pandemic.

Luckily, the shortness of breath she felt that afternoon was not a sign of coronavirus (which crossed her mind). It was an anxiety attack. “The fun thing about panic is that it has the same chest tightening symptoms as Covid-19,” she wrote on Instagram.