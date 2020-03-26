Social distancing and sheltering-in-place due to the coronavirus may have felt sudden to many Americans, but the virus' path was hardly so.

What began as a strange case of pneumonia in Wuhan, China, on Dec. 30 now grips the entire world as the novel coronavirus pandemic — with much economic and health care uncertainty in sight. So, how did we get here?

Watch as Roll Call walks through many of the inflection points of the current pandemic as it headed toward — and grasped — the U.S.