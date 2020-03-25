Senators compromise on Commodity Credit Corporation money

The Agriculture Department could replenish the Commodity Credit Corporation with up to $14 billion for net realized losses under a compromise brokered in the Senate economic stimulus bill released Wednesday.

An earlier version of the appropriations package in the bill would have given the department borrowing authority up to $50 billion — a $20 billion increase over the current borrowing limit from the Treasury Department.

The bill is awaiting a vote Wednesday in the Senate. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the House is determining how to proceed on the legislation.

The increase in borrowing authority raised concerns among some Senate Democrats because the Trump administration tapped the Commodity Credit Corporation for a total of nearly $23 billion in trade aid payments in 2018 and 2019. Critics say the payment distribution favored large farmers.

On Monday, Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., the top Senate Appropriations Committee Democrat, said he was concerned about the $20 billion increase in borrowing authority and said President Donald Trump’s use of the Commodity Credit Corporation for the trade aid payment had been a political move to help his farm base.