McConnell on stimulus: ‘We’re going to pass this legislation later today’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., announced a deal early Wednesday morning on an approximately $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package. “Help is on the way,” both leaders said in their speeches from the Senate floor.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, McConnell characterized the proposal as a “wartime level of investment into our nation.”

Schumer said it would be “the largest rescue package in American history.”

The news came after several days of Lucy-with-the-football-like pronouncements: A deal on the coronavirus aid package was close, progress was being made, but try again tomorrow.

[Read More — Pelosi: Coronavirus stimulus deal an improvement, but under review]