ICE detainee, 19 employees test positive for coronavirus

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said 19 of its employees, including at least one worker at a New Jersey detention facility, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The agency made the announcement in a statement late Tuesday, just hours after confirming one of its immigrants, a 31-year-old Mexican national held in a New Jersey county jail, had become the first detainee with a confirmed case.

"The individual has been quarantined and is receiving care," ICE said, adding that those who came in contact with the person have been singled out and will be monitored for symptoms.

There is no connection between the two New Jersey cases, ICE told CQ Roll Call on Wednesday. The agency also confirmed that an employee at a Houston-area detention center run by a private contractor also has tested positive.

The agency, which had 37,311 individuals in custody as of March 14, said it did not have information on how many tests were being conducted on its detainees and employees, "only confirmation of positive cases."