Senate coronavirus stimulus passage likely despite jobless benefits dispute

The Senate is expected to pass a roughly $2 trillion financial rescue package Wednesday night, despite an 11th-hour dustup over unemployment insurance benefits.

The sweeping legislation, designed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, was held up for hours Wednesday at least partly because several Republican senators expressed concern about providing a temporary unemployment benefit boost that could give some low-wage workers more than their full salary had provided.

Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and other Republicans said such a move would incentivize employers not to keep people on payroll, but rather to let them go since they'd be better off financially anyway taking unemployment compensation. Then later, employees wouldn't have as much motivation to reenter the workforce when they're being paid more while unemployed, the senators said.

“You're going to make it impossible for small businesses to hire,” Graham said on the floor late Wednesday. "We've created a Pandora's Box for our economy. I wish we could fix it tonight, and if we don't, we need to keep trying and trying and trying."

He and Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and others are pushing an amendment to cap unemployment insurance at 100 percent of claimants' prior salary. The dispute held up the broader bill for hours, but late Wednesday it appeared they'd agreed to let the measure go forward in exchange for a vote on their amendment — even though it's likely to be rejected.