Mark Meadows really isn’t Donald Trump’s chief of staff — yet

Rep. Mark Meadows is not yet President Donald Trump’s chief of staff. Really. He’s not.

The North Carolina Republican sure looked like the White House chief of staff as he made the rounds with top Trump administration officials Tuesday.

But Meadows insists that is not the case, at least not yet.

“Well, I’m still a member of Congress,” Meadows said when asked how he was reconciling serving as a lawmaker despite already being announced by the president as his new chief of staff.

Meadows certainly can attend high-level meetings on Capitol Hill hammering out final details of an economic stimulus package to respond to the coronavirus pandemic; and it can be an open secret that he is advocating for Trump in those meetings.