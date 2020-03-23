Senate stimulus bill snags on trade aid, food stamps

The Senate economic stimulus bill would allow the Agriculture Department to temporarily add $20 billion to a fund the Trump administration used to make payments to farmers and ranchers adversely affected by retaliatory tariffs imposed by U.S. trading partners.

The bill also would give farmers more time to repay marketing assistance loans.

But Democrats are balking at the provisions, amid indications from at least one aide that Democrats would be willing to make concessions on both in exchange for more money for food stamps.

A House Democratic aide indicated the two Commodity Credit Corporation provisions could be traded for higher food stamps.

“This comes down to the fundamental bargain in American food policy,” the aide said, speaking on background because negotiations are continuing. “If we are going to help farmers, we must help hungry people.” To reach agreement, the aide said, “Senate Republicans will have to agree to changes that ensure adequate [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] benefits flow to people affected by this pandemic.”