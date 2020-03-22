Negotiators struggle to reach coronavirus stimulus deal

Negotiations on a massive financial relief package appeared to hit more roadblocks Sunday, potentially derailing hopes of a speedy resolution to contain the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're so far apart," Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said after leaving an hourlong meeting at the Capitol with other top congressional leaders and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. In another potential setback, Pelosi said the House would offer its own legislative package even as the Senate works to complete its bill.

"We'll be introducing our own bill and hopefully it will be compatible with what they discussed on the Senate side," she said. When asked if her comments meant there was not yet any bipartisan or bicameral deal, Pelosi said, "yes."

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., was somewhat more circumspect as he left the meeting but confirmed a deal would take more time. "We're continuing to talk," he said. "We want to get to an agreement."

Mnuchin, the Trump administration’s point man for the talks, offered an optimistic assessment in an earlier television interview.