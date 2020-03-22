Democrats want bigger coronavirus appropriation in Senate bill

Senate Republicans have proposed a $242 billion appropriations package as part of the massive economic stimulus bill aimed at mobilizing federal agencies to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Negotiations over that are ongoing, however, as Democrats say the package falls short of what is needed.

Senate Democratic Whip Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., said Sunday the appropriations portion of the legislation is “likely to” get bigger.

A House Democratic aide, not authorized to speak publicly about ongoing negotiations, called the bill “a Senate Republican wish list,” adding that Democrats “are continuing to negotiate in good faith on a package that matches the scale of the challenge facing our country.”

Nevertheless, the proposal incorporates some of the priorities sought by Democrats and is five times the size of a $45.8 billion supplemental appropriation the White House Office of Management and Budget requested last week.