Senate GOP preps stimulus text; Democrats say no deal yet

The top four congressional leaders plan to huddle with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Sunday morning to try to wrap up a massive economic relief package that could approach $2 trillion in new fiscal stimulus to help cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in a statement late Saturday that the handful of committee chairmen involved in the talks had been instructed to finish up their pieces of the package and send him legislative text "this evening."

He said he wanted to compile the measure for distribution to senators so they'd have a chance to review it before Sunday's 3 p.m. procedural vote related to whether to take up the underlying legislative vehicle. But Democrats made clear there were still areas of dispute between the parties.

"There is not yet an agreement, and we still have not seen large parts of the Republican draft," said a spokesman for Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y. "We look forward to reviewing their first draft and negotiating a bipartisan compromise."

Senate Finance Chairman Charles E. Grassley earlier said negotiators had resolved one of the biggest sticking points of the talks: a push by Democrats for more generous unemployment insurance benefits.