White House, GOP seek stimulus deal by Friday night
McConnell said staff would draft legislative text over the weekend in the hope of holding floor votes Monday
Key senators and White House officials began meeting in hopes of reaching a quick bipartisan agreement, as early as Friday, on a massive financial rescue package to contain the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he instructed four task forces to reach a bipartisan deal on various pieces of the stimulus package by the end of the day. He said staff would draft legislative text over the weekend in the hope of holding floor votes Monday.
"The need for urgency has been pressed repeatedly by the president and [Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin] and we are going to work very hard to be incredibly nimble, quite quick," said White House Legislative Affairs Director Eric Ueland, who attended the morning negotiating session. Ueland said negotiators' goal was to produce an agreement in principle by midnight.
But reaching a deal so quickly on sweeping legislation that could cost $1 trillion or more was shaping up to be a tall order. Just hours after Senate Republicans unveiled their own stimulus plan Thursday, Democratic leaders denounced the measure.
“We are beginning to review Senator McConnell’s proposal and on first reading, it is not at all pro-worker and instead puts corporations way ahead of workers,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a joint statement Thursday night.
It wasn’t even clear how strongly the Trump administration supported the Senate GOP bill, which offers cash payments to families, loans to struggling industries and help for small businesses and hospitals, among other things.
While the White House supports the “overall scope” of the package, Ueland said, "There are certain details we would like [to] add clarification on and the need for refinement, again, in order to make sure aid gets out to the American people as quickly as possible. And we'll be working through that over the next several hours.”
Rebate checks plan in play
One big sticking point that has divided lawmakers across party lines was the size and shape of cash payments that would be sent to families in hopes of stimulating the economy as jobs disappear and businesses shutter.
The centerpiece of the Senate GOP bill would provide direct payments to individuals of about $1,200 per person or $2,400 for married couples filing jointly, with $500 extra per child.
The benefit would begin to phase down above $75,000 in adjusted gross income — or income before standard or itemized deductions and tax credits — for individuals and $150,000 for couples. The income thresholds are based on 2018 tax returns and would phase out at a rate of $5 for each $100 above the line.
That means a single filer with AGI above $99,000 wouldn't get a check, while that cutoff is $198,000 for married couples, according to a Senate Finance summary. Lower-income households with little or no tax liability would get $600 to $1,200 if they have at least $2,500 in AGI.
The 2008 economic stimulus had similar features, intended to ensure the most well-off don't get a payment. But it's also intended to ensure households truly get a "rebate" for taxes paid, instead of a check from the government substantially over and above income tax liability, though there is the minimum "refundable" amount for lower-income households.
According to calculations by the American Enterprise Institute's Kyle Pomerleau, the structure of the rebates means that an individual would have to earn at least $23,000 to get the full $1,200 amount, while joint filers would need to make $47,000 to get the full $2,400. Overall, Pomerleau found, 64 million tax filers earning under $50,000 won't get the full credit.
Democrats, and even some Republicans, have criticized the payment plan for not sufficiently targeting those who need financial assistance the most.
“The current bill has promise but it shouldn’t give lower earners smaller checks —that’s directly contrary to my proposal,” Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, tweeted Friday. “We need to fix this to ensure lower earners get equal payments.”
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., echoed that view, tweeting: “Relief to families in this emergency shouldn’t be regressive. Lower-income families shouldn’t be penalized.”
But in one sign of compromise, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., appeared to be softening toward the plan. He had favored beefing up unemployment insurance benefits instead of doling out checks to most families, even if they still have jobs.
“My goal is to create income streams that deal with the massive layoffs due to our containment policies,” Graham tweeted. “A one-time Bridge payment will help.”
While the Trump administration had proposed issuing two checks over a period of weeks, the Senate GOP bill commits to issuing just one, holding the second check as an option if conditions merit.
To keep momentum for a bill rolling, McConnell said he would file a cloture motion Saturday to limit debate on a shell bill — a procedural maneuver aimed at ensuring the Senate would be ready to vote on a bipartisan deal as early as Monday.
And even as talks progressed, the administration used its executive authority to adopt one of the provisions called for in the Senate bill. Mnuchin announced the April 15 deadline for filing tax returns would be postponed until July 15. “All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties,” Mnuchin tweeted.
Jennifer Shutt and Niels Lesniewski contributed to this report.