White House, GOP seek stimulus deal by Friday night

Key senators and White House officials began meeting in hopes of reaching a quick bipartisan agreement, as early as Friday, on a massive financial rescue package to contain the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he instructed four task forces to reach a bipartisan deal on various pieces of the stimulus package by the end of the day. He said staff would draft legislative text over the weekend in the hope of holding floor votes Monday.

"The need for urgency has been pressed repeatedly by the president and [Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin] and we are going to work very hard to be incredibly nimble, quite quick," said White House Legislative Affairs Director Eric Ueland, who attended the morning negotiating session. Ueland said negotiators' goal was to produce an agreement in principle by midnight.

But reaching a deal so quickly on sweeping legislation that could cost $1 trillion or more was shaping up to be a tall order. Just hours after Senate Republicans unveiled their own stimulus plan Thursday, Democratic leaders denounced the measure.

“We are beginning to review Senator McConnell’s proposal and on first reading, it is not at all pro-worker and instead puts corporations way ahead of workers,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a joint statement Thursday night.