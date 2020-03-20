Nurses’ union makes plea for supplies, COVID-19 tests

The second-largest nurses’ union called Friday for more emergency supplies and COVID-19 tests, as health care providers continue to express concerns about their ability to provide care on the front lines.

The American Federation of Teachers, a 300,000-member group that represents nurses and educators, also said it is still pushing for a policy that it sought in the second COVID-19 package: directing an emergency temporary standing order from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

A standing order would require that hospitals and other facilities adhere to infectious disease control protocols and shield nurses from exposure to COVID-19 by providing proper protective equipment. Violators would be penalized.

While it was part of recent negotiations, the language did not make it into the second COVID-19 law.

Hospitals groups including the American Hospital Association called on their supporters last week to urge lawmakers to eliminate the provision in the bill, arguing that it would be be difficult to implement due to the shortage of masks.