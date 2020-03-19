“I’m in production right now, it’s crazy,” Christine Riggleman, CEO and master distiller at Silverback Distillery, shouted from the other end of the phone.

The wife of Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman was transitioning the family business into a hand sanitizer manufacturing facility. To say she was busy is an understatement.

“I’m literally making whiskey right now,” she told Heard on the Hill on Thursday. “People are in and out the door.”

Her original plan to create a “small batch” of sanitizer for family and staff quickly turned into a community relief effort, with requests coming in through the company’s Facebook page as the coronavirus pandemic led to shortages.

About 24 hours in, at least 300 bottles for pickup have been made “on the fly,” she said. The unexpected high demand has prompted a GoFundMe for supplies like bottles, labels and hydrogen peroxide.