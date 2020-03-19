Mental health care adapts to telehealth due to COVID-19

Federal and state health partners, behavioral health organizations and insurers are adapting their approaches to mental health and substance use treatments due to COVID-19, but additional struggles remain for patients.

Those looking for counseling, medication-assisted treatment, group therapy or other forms of care are turning to telehealth as state and federal officials and public health experts urge the public to stay at home and practice social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that individuals with preexisting mental health conditions continue their treatment during the pandemic and be aware of possibly worsening symptoms caused by increased stress and anxiety.

“We’re seeing a lot of states respond by proposing pretty radical changes to their telehealth reimbursement policies both by increasing types of services that can be delivered by telehealth, the types of professionals that can deliver those services, as well as thinking very broadly about the types of technologies that can be used,” said Chuck Ingoglia, CEO of the National Council for Behavioral Health.

People getting mental health or substance use disorder treatment face the additional struggle of finding appropriate care while isolated from things like in-person group meetings.