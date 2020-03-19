Lawmakers may add surprise billing plan to virus response bill

Some lawmakers are pushing to include language to prohibit surprise medical bills in the third legislative package responding to COVID-19.

The move comes as lawmakers write a $1 trillion measure to respond to the health care and economic effects of the pandemic that has essentially shut down several industries across the country.

Ending so-called surprise out-of-network medical bills has been a bipartisan priority since last year, but industry groups disagree on how to determine payment disputes and squabbles between committees have slowed down an effort to bring legislation to the floor of either chamber.

Three House committees and one Senate panel have marked up bills that would ban health care providers from sending surprise bills to patients who have health insurance but are unexpectedly treated by an out-of-network provider, either in the case of an emergency or by an out-of-network provider at an in-network facility.

Three panels — Energy and Commerce, the Education and Labor and the HELP committees — have similar bills that allow for arbitration only in some cases when payment disputes between insurers and medical providers continue, while the Ways and Means Committee would focus on arbitration.