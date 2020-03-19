Lawmakers from around the nation’s capital are continuing to press federal departments and agencies to expand telework during the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of Congress also want continuity of operations plans more publicly accessible.

The response to the COVID-19 pandemic has featured inconsistent decision-making by the federal government about the use of telework, even as the Office of Personnel Management has said the government is open with “maximum telework flexibility” for eligible employees.

“With this administration, everything has been a challenge in relation to the federal workforce,” Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin told CQ Roll Call. “So many things this administration has done have been counterproductive.”

The Maryland Democrat said the lack of clear direction from the top — likely exacerbated by the sudden departure of OPM Director Dale Cabaniss earlier this week — shows the risks of not paying attention to the needs of the federal workforce.