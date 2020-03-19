GOP stimulus bill would give DeVos authority to defer student loan payments, extend flexibility to schools

Senate Republicans’ economic stimulus package unveiled Thursday includes provisions aimed at shielding students and student loan borrowers from unintended financial consequences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As student loan borrowers may have more trouble making regular payments, the bill would give Education Secretary Betsy DeVos the ability to defer payments, principal and interest, for three months.

She could defer them for an additional three months if needed, according to a summary issued by the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

“The legislation allows students to defer payment on their student loans and to keep their Pell grants and gives the Education Secretary flexibility to waive federal academic testing and accountability rules,” Senate HELP Chairman Lamar Alexander said in a statement.

But the measure doesn’t go as far as Senate Democrats have proposed.