DOE moves to fill reserves as oil prices plummet

The Energy Department has started soliciting crude oil from small and midsize producers to fill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and soften the blow of lower demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic and disruptions created by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The government plans to initially buy 30 million barrels and ramp up its total purchase to 77 million barrels — enough to fill the strategic reserves to the brim.

“The purpose of this is to mitigate these types of disruptions,” Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette told reporters Thursday.

He said the federal government is also taking advantage of current low prices to purchase the oil.

“If you believe in the purpose of the SPR, now is the perfect time to make sure it’s full,” Brouillette said.