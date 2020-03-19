Connecticut joins states delaying elections, moves presidential primary to June 2

Connecticut has joined a growing list of states postponing elections in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Ned Lamont tweeted Thursday that the state’s presidential primaries, scheduled for April 28, would now take place on June 2.

“In coordination with other states and our Secretary of the State, and in an effort to carry out Democracy while keeping public health a top priority, I have decided to move our presidential primary to June 2nd,” the Democratic governor wrote, promising more information later Thursday.

Connecticut is the seventh state so far to postpone elections as the nation grapples with the pandemic. The state’s congressional primaries are scheduled for Aug. 11.

Other states postponing their primaries include Louisiana, Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio and Maryland. Alabama is pushing back its primary runoff elections until July.