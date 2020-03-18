House Democrats were quick to dismiss the Trump administration's new $45.8 billion supplemental appropriations request for the ongoing COVID-19 response, sent up to Capitol Hill late Tuesday night.

"This document shows the Trump administration’s complete lack of seriousness in facing up to this threat," a House Democratic aide who wasn't authorized to speak publicly on the matter said Wednesday. “Many of the provisions are not directly related to the coronavirus response and those that do address coronavirus are not sufficient to meet the needs of the American people as we confront this pandemic."

The aide said that more funding for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement to deport undocumented immigrants is one of the specific funding asks that Democrats oppose.