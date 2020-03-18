Shortage of supplies for virus leads Trump to invoke war powers

Trump referred to himself as essentially a wartime president in a news conference Wednesday in which he said he would sign the necessary paperwork to leverage war powers authority. Trump also said Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration would look at authorizing “self-swab” tests that people could administer themselves and would free up health care workers and ease demands on protective equipment.

The unusual steps reflect the increasing concern that administration officials are expressing about the pandemic’s expanding reach and the shortages within the U.S. A lack of chemical agents needed for tests, swabs needed to obtain samples, containers to transport samples, and personal protective equipment could all be making it harder to translate testing capacity into processed tests. Even the self-swab tests would face issues with shortages affecting the ability to process tests, though.

The move comes after a series of administration actions designed to broaden testing. The FDA already gave labs that develop their own tests the ability to apply to the agency for approval after their tests have already gone into use, and then on Monday, FDA said states would be empowered to oversee this process themselves. Manufacturers that develop tests for use in existing systems, like F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific, will be able to retroactively apply for FDA authorization as well.

Getting the private sector more involved will offer a reprieve to the nation’s public health labs, which usually focus on higher-level testing activities, like seeing how a virus has mutated or conducting tests to support outbreak investigations, rather than individual patient testing.

“This is a welcome relief to state and local public health laboratories who continue to shoulder the bulk of the diagnostic testing volume, thus allowing them to turn their attention to more COVID-19 surveillance testing,” said Scott Becker, CEO of the Association of Public Health Laboratories.