Parenting while distancing? Rep. Katie Porter has some single mom advice

Katie Porter was “extremely busy” when she squeezed in a phone call with Heard on the Hill this week. She took the call in her pajamas. At 9:30 a.m. (on the West Coast), it was her fifth one of the day.

Like millions of Americans, Porter was working from home on Tuesday — and trying to figure out how to occupy her kids as the coronavirus pandemic redefines the word “parenting.”

So far, it was going pretty well. The California Democrat, who is serving her first term in Congress, is a single mom. Her Wi-Fi connection for work stuff was holding up OK, thanks to her “first line of defense”: telling her kids to “stop streaming,” which they take in stride.

“They’re good kids,” she says.

One side effect of the coronavirus is that it’s highlighting the sheer amount of teamwork it takes to keep a young human being fed and busy for an entire day. Now try all that while hunkered down for a period of social distancing.