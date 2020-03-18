Doctors and emergency first responders who are exposed to COVID-19 could lose their jobs if they don’t show up for work despite the risks, under provisions in a sweeping pandemic response package.

Hospitals, urgent care centers, nursing homes, and other health care facilities could deny leave to medical workers, even if they’ve been exposed, because of coronavirus-related emergencies.

Under the bill, some workers could take off work for 12 weeks under an expansion of the Family and Medical Leave Act that includes COVID-19 quarantine as a qualified reason for leave. But the bill carves out an exemption to keep doctors in clinics and paramedics in the field, according to unions, trade groups and congressional aides.

The bill also allows for two weeks of paid sick leave for medical needs related to COVID-19, but health care providers and paramedics could be cut out of those sick days, too, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said.