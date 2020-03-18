Murray, others urge sick leave in future coronavirus bill

The Senate on Wednesday rejected an attempt by Sen. Patty Murray to tack additional paid sick leave onto a coronavirus response bill already passed by the House, but Murray and other Democrats said on a press call that the next relief legislation must have such provisions to win Democratic support.

Murray was joined on the call by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., to say that enhanced sick leave and family medical leave would have to be part of future legislation to respond to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Murray, D-Wash., said she wants to include permanent mandates for up to seven paid sick days and paid family and medical leave.

“This has to be part of any supplemental we do,” said Murray, the ranking member of the Senate Health, Education Labor and Pensions Committee.