HBO film reveals major gaps in 2020 US election systems

The U.S. election system continues to march toward November 2020 as long-known security weaknesses remain unpatched while newer systems added to the mix since 2016 likely have created additional attack paths, despite some states adding paper ballots as a backup measure.

Compared with 2016, “the election system in 2020 is more vulnerable to remote attack,” said Harri Hursti, a Finnish computer programmer and ethical hacker who has been tracking vulnerabilities in U.S. election systems for more than a decade. “The big risk now is the voter registration systems that are always on the internet, or the e-poll books, which are always on the internet.”

[Majority of election sites in battleground states lack validation, McAfee finds]

Since 2016, significant attention from the U.S. and state governments has been focused on ensuring that more states have paper ballot backups and more secure voting machines. But internet-based registration systems and electronic poll books, or e-books, typically tablet computers that poll workers use to check-in voters, will remain open to attacks, Hursti told CQ Roll Call in an interview.

Hacking and altering voter registration data bases and e-poll books could cause chaos on Election Day as poll workers try to manage the check-in of thousands of voters at local precincts.