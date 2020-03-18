This year’s census has pulled up all boots on the ground, for now, as the Census Bureau announced Wednesday it had suspended field operations for the rest of the month due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The move puts increased emphasis on households to respond online, over the phone or by mail in the current phase of the census, which is trying to count more than 300 million people across the country over the next few months.

Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham said more than 11 million households have already responded on their own. The agency will continue to monitor the situation and consider changing its advertising campaign in response to the pandemic.

“With the flexibility and support of the American people, we will achieve a complete and accurate count which helps guide funding decisions for things like hospitals, roads and emergency services,” Dillingham said in a statement.

The latest change will mean delays in on-the-ground outreach work and counting the homeless population. It also may delay counting island territories and rural areas. A Census Bureau spokesman did not immediately respond Wednesday to questions regarding further details, like the work census staff conducts with local organizations and governments.