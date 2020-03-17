White House sees $50 billion for airlines, support for Boeing

A day after an industry group representing U.S. airlines asked the federal government for nearly $60 billion in loans and grants to deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus, the Trump administration responded with a $50 billion figure — and the president promised support for Boeing as well

Specifically, the administration signaled it would include $50 billion for airlines out of the $850 billion in an economic stimulus it was preparing to sell to Congress. The figure was confirmed by a senior administration official.

The administration didn’t offer details on how that $50 billion would be divvied up, or if it would just go to passenger airlines or cargo airlines as well.

“I am not going to comment on the specifics,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, during a news conference Tuesday, while President Donald Trump vowed, “the airline industry will be in good shape.”

But in what could become a controversial move, Trump signaled an interest in helping Boeing Co., the beleaguered aircraft manufacturer that has struggled in the aftermath of two fatal accidents of the Boeing 737 Max that killed 346. The company has been troubled by reports that it sacrificed safety in the pursuit of revenue and has faced harsh criticism as being too interested in its bottom line.