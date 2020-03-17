VA readies $16.6 billion request for virus-related influx

The Department of Veterans Affairs plans to ask Congress for an additional $16.6 billion as the department prepares for a potential wave of veterans afflicted with COVID-19.

Multiple congressional aides confirmed the plans as the Trump administration readies a third emergency request expected to top $850 billion in response' to the coronavirus outbreak. The Senate is considering a second House-passed aid package for affected businesses and employees Tuesday, following an $8.3 billion law that Congress cleared earlier this month related to vaccine research and medical supplies.

The department is also contemplating a separate ask related to IT, an aide said.

The VA request would be in the administration's proposal for the third aid package, according to sources, which Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is expected to present to senators Tuesday. The money would be used for medical care and infrastructure changes in anticipation of a potential 20 percent increase in patient volume related to the coronavirus.

VA spokeswoman Christina Mandreucci declined to confirm details of the funding request.