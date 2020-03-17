Could Joe Biden give a boost to an Irish American museum?

At least one pair of Irish eyes is smiling this St. Patrick’s Day as a result of Joe Biden’s sudden rise in the presidential sweepstakes. The former vice president’s Irish heritage could help revive interest in an Irish American Museum in Washington, said Carl Shanahan, a Connecticut businessman who has been promoting the project for years.

“We haven’t been as active as we were before,” said Shanahan, who first proposed a museum in 2008 but saw a fundraising effort dry up during the financial crisis that year. “But we have Biden in the running now. He was brought up Irish.”

If elected, the 77-year-old Biden would be the most Irish president since John F. Kennedy, whose grandparents emigrated from Ireland in the 1800s, and Ronald Reagan, who had Irish ancestors and also famously played football star George Gipp, of the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame, in the 1940 movie “Knute Rockne, All American.”

Biden often references his Irish roots in speeches and occasionally quotes an Irish poet, Seamus Heaney. His own lyric at an Iowa forum in December — “I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid” — could get Biden into a brawl at many an Irish pub.

But even if Biden were to win and have the White House painted Kelly green, the road to an Irish American museum in Washington will be long and winding.