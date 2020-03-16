Wireless providers sign FCC pledge to keep customers connected

Nearly 70 telephone and internet companies including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint have signed a pledge to keep communications networks for Americans open during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The pledge, circulated by the Federal Communications Commission, asks companies not to terminate service to residential or small businesses who are unable to pay bills because of the outbreak. It also asks companies to waive late fees and open Wi-Fi hotspots for public use.

“As the coronavirus outbreak spreads and causes a series of disruptions to the economic, educational, medical, and civic life of our country, it is imperative that Americans stay connected,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in a statement. “Broadband will enable them to communicate with their loved ones and doctors, telework, ensure their children can engage in remote learning, and — importantly — take part in the ‘social distancing’ that will be so critical to limiting the spread of this novel coronavirus.”

Pai also announced that the commission would grant T-Mobile special authority to use expanded spectrum in the 600 MHz band to help customers remain connected to their schools and offices during the outbreak, during which “social distancing” has been advised.

The commission also voted to provide the Rural Health Care Program with an additional $42.19 million in funding “to help ensure that healthcare providers have the resources they need to promote telehealth solutions for patients.”