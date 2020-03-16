Road ahead: COVID-19 stimulus still behind FISA on Senate schedule

The second phase of the congressional response to the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be on the Senate's agenda ⁠— but it’s not first in line.

The House still needs to pass what Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin described as a “technical correction” to the economic stimulus bill that was passed in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“We will be doing a technical correction on Monday morning. Despite us working very hard, we had language agreed with the speaker and with Kevin McCarthy,” Mnuchin told reporters at the White House, referring to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House minority leader. “Kevin, the speaker and I agreed that they would vote on it and have an agreement. There'll be a technical correction.”

When the House convened Monday for a scheduled pro forma session, Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin immediately recessed subject to the call of the chair. That allows the House to quickly pass the corrections language when it is ready.

The House is only scheduled to hold pro forma sessions this week. And it was supposed to be a recess week for the Senate, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., scrapped that plan last week because of the pandemic and Sunday’s expiration of three key surveillance powers.