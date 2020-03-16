Immigration courts scale back group hearings

Following calls by lawyers, government prosecutors and immigration judges to close courtrooms amid COVID-19 fears, the Executive Office of Immigration Review said it would postpone certain types of immigration hearings involving large groups.

The EOIR, the Justice Department agency that oversees immigration courts, specified it would delay preliminary appearances by groups of immigrants before a single judge. These "master calendar hearings" scheduled between March 16 and April 10 for non-detained immigrants will be postponed until further notice. Hearings for people in detention, however, or for migrants in the “Remain in Mexico” program would continue.

In a tweet late Friday, EOIR also announced that the Seattle immigration court, which had shut down earlier that week, would remain closed through April 10 due to the high number of coronavirus cases in that area. At the time, EOIR had scaled back master calendar hearings, in which dozens of people file in and out of a single courtroom, in 10 immigration courts across the country. It also allowed teleworking where possible.

“EOIR takes seriously the health of its employees and those with business before the immigration courts,” an agency spokesperson told CQ Roll Call via email Friday. “In recognition of the various stages of outbreak in the communities of each of our locations throughout the nation, there is not a one-size-fits-all solution for our courts.”

EOIR did not respond to a request Monday for an update.