U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said immigrants who undergo medical testing for the coronavirus or treatment related to it will not be penalized when applying for naturalization under the newly enacted public charge rule.

USCIS said it encourages anyone with symptoms that resemble coronavirus or COVID-19, the disease it causes, to seek necessary medical treatment or preventive services. “Such treatment or preventive services will not negatively affect any alien as part of a future public charge analysis," the agency said in guidance it released late Friday.

"To address the possibility that some aliens impacted by COVID-19 may be hesitant to seek necessary medical treatment or preventive services, USCIS will neither consider testing, treatment, nor preventative care (including vaccines, if a vaccine becomes available) related to COVID-19 as part of a public charge inadmissibility determination," the agency continued.