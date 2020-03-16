Here are all the Capitol Hill coronavirus cases we know of so far

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases balloon across the United States, Capitol Hill has not been immune to the crisis, albeit on a much smaller scale.

Sunday saw the announcement of two more cases of Hill staffers, one current and one former, testing positive for COVID-19, four days after Washington Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell revealed that an aide in her D.C. office had been diagnosed. The numbers could be far greater than what has been reported, however, given the unavailability of tests and people with less severe symptoms being denied tests.

More than half a dozen lawmakers are self-quarantining after coming in contact with individuals who’ve later tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Two Democrats, House Assistant Speaker Ben Ray Luján and Rep. Gwen Moore, on Monday became the latest lawmakers to announce they were going into self-quarantine.

Luján’s office said he is not exhibiting symptoms after “a brief interaction with an individual who was at the time asymptomatic but later tested positive for COVID-19.” The New Mexico Democrat learned about the individual’s diagnosis Sunday afternoon and while health professionals say he is at low risk for infection, he decided to self-quarantine “out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the public,” his office said.