Airlines seek $58 billion in aid for business lost to pandemic

U.S. airlines on Monday asked the federal government for nearly $60 billion in aid as passengers stay home to avoid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airlines for America, an industry group, said in a memo that the carriers need $25 billion in immediate grant assistance to compensate for reduced liquidity. The association has requested $4 billion for immediate grant assistance to cargo carriers.

It’s seeking an additional $25 billion in zero-interest loans and loan guarantees for passenger airlines, with an additional $4 billion in equivalent loans and loan guarantees for cargo airlines. And it seeks tax relief from 2020 excise taxes and for taxes on tickets, cargo and fuel through December 2021.

The industry's plea comes as the Senate prepares to pass a stimulus bill aimed at pulling the U.S. economy out of a pandemic-induced free fall, and the Trump administration is preparing the public for a second stimulus bill that would include support for the flailing travel industry. President Donald Trump signed an initial bill, providing supplemental spending to prepare the nation for the pandemic on March 6.

“It’s absolutely a key topic of discussion here,” National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said of preparations for helping airlines in a second stimulus measure on Fox Business on Monday morning. “It’ll be up to Congress as well.”