ACLU asks for humanitarian release of vulnerable ICE detainees

The American Civil Liberties Union has asked a federal court to release a group of immigrants at a Seattle-area detention center because of their vulnerability to contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

On Monday, the civil liberties group filed a habeas corpus petition on behalf of nine detainees at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Tacoma, Washington, an area with some of the highest number of coronavirus cases in the United States. All nine have preexisting conditions — such as lung disease, heart disease, diabetes, epilepsy, kidney disease, autoimmune disorders, asthma and hypertension.

The ACLU cites several medical experts in its argument that these detainees should be released because of their age, illnesses and high likelihood of contracting COVID-19 in a “congregate environment” like the detention center. It also notes that ICE detention centers lack the medical resources required to treat patients who develop serious symptoms.

“Immigrant detention centers are institutions that uniquely heighten the danger of disease transmission,” Eunice Cho, a senior staff attorney at the ACLU’s National Prison Project, said in a statement. “In normal circumstances, ICE has proven time and again that it is unable to protect the health and safety of detained people. These are not normal circumstances, and the heightened risk of serious harm to people in detention from COVID-19 is clear.”

ICE said in a statement that no detainees had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday but that at least four had met the government requirements for testing. It added that it would preemptively isolate new detainees or those who become sick.