Fed cuts interest rate to near zero to support markets

The Federal Reserve on Sunday said it would cut its key interest rate nearly to zero, buy hundreds of billions of dollars in bonds to provide more liquidity to the financial market, ease reserve requirements on banks, and lower the cost of borrowing from the central bank in a series of efforts to ward off the economic dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcements, which came as Asian markets prepared to open Monday, are an indication of the Fed's worry about the economy as COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, leads to widespread disruption. The Fed had previously cut its benchmark federal funds rate by half a percentage point less than two weeks ago. Both rate moves came outside of a scheduled Fed monetary policy meeting. The next scheduled one is Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Fed's actions, which were partly coordinated with other central banks, also follow Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's comment Friday on CNBC that he would be asking Congress to give the central bank authorities taken away by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial overhaul that followed the 2008 financial crisis and subsequent recession. "We'll be going back to Congress for authorities that they took away that we think we need," Mnuchin said.

[GOP senators skeptical of Fed nominee Shelton after hearing]

He reiterated that point in interviews on Sunday, but wasn't more specific.