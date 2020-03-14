Stimulus bill temporarily expands safety net for poor

The House-passed stimulus package would protect jobless food stamp recipients from losing their benefits if they live in an area under a public health emergency declaration by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The provision in the bill would exempt Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) beneficiaries from work and training requirements they might not be able to meet in those areas.

This would be especially important to a segment of SNAP participants known as single able-bodied adults without dependents who are aged 18 to 49. Under a 1996 law, this group can only receive food stamps for three months out of every 36 months if they do not meet a 20-hour a week requirement for work or training. SNAP was formerly known as the food stamp program. Any extension of food stamp benefits for them would not count against their statutory time limit.

An Agriculture Department rule set to take effect in April would restrict the ability of states to use waivers to exempt this group from work requirements and time limits, ending benefits for an estimated 700,000 people.

Hours before the House voted on the stimulus package, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued a nationwide preliminary injunction and stay pending judicial review of the regulation's language on how the USDA determines the criteria for issuing state waivers that allow the exemptions. Nineteen states, the District of Columbia and New York City filed the lawsuit.