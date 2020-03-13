Unicorn advocate on K Street: Softbank’s lobbyist

Senate Finance Chairman Charles E. Grassley meandered by the sushi buffet, as other lawmakers and government officials, including Wyoming Republican Sen. John Barrasso and Michigan Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell dropped in.

They gathered, late last year, in the sleek 10th floor, downtown Washington digs of Tokyo-based conglomerate SoftBank to mark the multinational company’s entrée into the nation’s capital. The operation is led by Ziad Ojakli, who previously ran global government affairs at Ford Motor Co. and who has assembled a team that draws from his tenure in the auto industry and in the George W. Bush administration.

Though nearly every major corporation has a K Street presence, SoftBank’s lobbying shop is uncommon. Not only does the unit play the traditional role of in-house representative in D.C. for SoftBank itself, but the company’s lobbying team also provides government relations guidance — for no charge — to the companies that SoftBank invests in, such as WeWork, Uber, Sprint and financial technology firm Kabbage, among about 50 others.

The policy issues range from artificial intelligence and privacy to regulations that govern foreign investment in the United States.

“It’s like having your cake and eating it too,” said Ojakli during an interview this winter in SoftBank’s office suite in a WeWork site near the White House. “[You’re] working for a corporation with all the resources behind you and helping the company, but it’s also the variety of all these different companies that are changing the face of industries across the United States and across the world.”