Hospitals are working to spike a provision in the COVID-19 pandemic response bill that would require them to shield nurses from exposure to the novel coronavirus because of what it describes as a “severe lack” of protective equipment.

The American Hospital Association called on its supporters in an alert Thursday to urge Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other Democrats to withdraw workplace safety standards from a second package in response to the coronavirus pandemic. CQ Roll Call obtained a copy of the alert.

[Senate staffer tests positive for COVID-19, first coronavirus case on Hill]

The tussle pits the hospital lobby against nurses' unions that are raising alarms about a diminishing stock of protective equipment and the possibility that some nurses could become severely ill and die without it.

The nurses cite epidemiologists who say protecting frontline health staff is vital for keeping hospitals running and effectively slowing the epidemic’s spread.