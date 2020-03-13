Consumer laws should protect children, not companies

In the medical world, potential side effects are often an expected trade-off for the prescription drugs that help many of us lead healthy lives. Consumers are able to weigh these risks because pharmaceutical companies are required to disclose them.

When it comes to the products we use every day, we don’t expect a list of side effects, but we do assume a safety guarantee. That’s unfortunately not the case for some of the products we bring into our homes, like inclined infant sleepers. For years, groups like the American Academy of Pediatrics have warned of an undisclosed danger that comes with using seemingly safe products such as rockers and swings: suffocation. Between January 2005 and June 2019, there were at least 73 infant deaths tied to these products.

However, Consumer Reports found last year that specifics related to the companies and associated products remained a secret because of a little-known section of the Consumer Product Safety Act.

Section 6(b) of the1972 law was intended to ensure accurate information is released to the public regarding safety concerns about the products we buy and to provide companies a chance to respond. However, by requiring regulators to seek manufacturer approval to tie one of their products to an injury, health hazard or even a death, Section 6(b) has undoubtedly had a chilling effect on the Consumer Product Safety Commission, or CPSC, and in our view, has turned the well-meaning statute into a virtual gag order on the agency.

From toddlers’ toys to electronics to all-terrain vehicles, Section 6(b) often prevents the CPSC from properly alerting the public about potential hazards in many products that this law covers in a timely manner.