Vail: Where leadership PAC money goes to play

Rep. Jim Himes has spent $100,298 from his leadership political action committee on luxury hotels, transportation and event catering on trips to Vail, Colorado, since 2012.

Over that time frame, the Connecticut Democrat spent $46,630 at the Sonnenalp Hotel and $30,246 at the Four Seasons Hotel, using money from his Jobs and Innovation Matter PAC (JIM PAC). The Sonnenalp and Four Seasons are both high-end hotels with rooms that cost several hundreds of dollars, some of which can reach well over $900 per night during peak ski season in the snowy slopes of Vail.

“Congressman Himes has held fundraising events in Vail, as many other members of Congress have done, to raise money to support progressive candidates and causes through his Leadership PAC,” Lauren Gray, campaign manager for Himes for Congress, said in an email. “Since 2011, JIM PAC has donated more than a million dollars in the efforts to elect candidates and support policies that will move our country in a more progressive, fair direction.”

Leadership PACs are committees primarily used to fund other federal candidates. Himes has funneled a substantial amount of money to various Democrats from his JIM PAC, including contributions to Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey, Max Rose of New York, Cindy Axne of Iowa and former Rep. Katie Hill of California.