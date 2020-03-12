States hit for denying access to driver’s license data

Just hours after President Donald Trump slammed New York’s sanctuary policies in his State of the Union speech, his administration clamped down on the state over another immigrant-friendly law.

New York’s newly enacted “Green Light” law allows undocumented immigrants to apply for driver’s licenses, while also blocking federal officials from access to the state’s motor vehicle records.

The inability for federal examination is what made the law “dangerous,” according to Ken Cuccinelli, acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. During a news conference the morning after Trump’s State of the Union last month, Cuccinelli announced that the administration was cutting off additional New Yorkers from enrolling in any of the DHS “trusted traveler” programs, such as Global Entry and TSA PreCheck, which expedite the security process for certain travelers.

While New York officials described the action as punitive, Cuccinelli argued it was simply a matter of public safety. He then cautioned other states “looking at laws like this.”

“We would urge them to reconsider,” he told reporters. “But at least know that if you go down that path, you are cutting your citizens off from a variety of privileges that currently exist and are available to those citizens.”