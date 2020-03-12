Senate cancels recess next week to work on coronavirus relief package

The Senate is canceling its recess next week in hopes of passing a coronavirus relief package, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Thursday.

The Kentucky Republican announced the cancelation via his Twitter account, expressing hope the Democrat-led House and Trump administration can hash out a deal the Senate is willing to pass.

The announcement came as a spate of lawmakers urged the cancellation of the recess, ranging from conservatives like Nebraska Republican Ben Sasse to liberals like Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown.

[Negotiators talk coronavirus stimulus as clock ticks]

"I hope Congress can pass bipartisan legislation to continue combating the coronavirus and keep our economy strong," McConnell tweeted.