Remember foster youth, urge Reps. Karen Bass, Danny Davis

Shay House once relied “heavily” on dorm housing and meal plans while growing up in the foster care system.

She’s currently a graduate student and foster youth advocate, but had the coronavirus pandemic happened just months ago, “I would’ve been greatly impacted,” she said Thursday.

House joined Reps. Karen Bass and Danny K. Davis at the Capitol to urge colleges and communities to remember foster youth as they scramble to contain the virus.

“When schools close, the needs of foster youth and parents need to be kept in mind,” Bass told Heard on the Hill.

More than 400,000 young people are in the child welfare system, according to the California Democrat, who co-chairs the Congressional Caucus on Foster Youth.