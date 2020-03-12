House Democrats postpone caucus retreat over coronavirus concerns

House Democrats’ annual retreat that had been scheduled for April 1-3 in Philadelphia has been indefinitely postponed because of concerns about the coronavirus, the caucus announced Thursday.

The retreat postponement is just the latest in a growing series of actions Congress is taking to protect its members and staff amid a growing number of U.S. cases caused by the novel coronavirus, including a Senate staffer who tested positive for COVID-19.

Several congressional offices have closed, with staffers asked to work remotely, over concerns about the virus spreading on the Hill. Capitol tours will stop at close of business Thursday through the end of the month, and visitor access will be limited to those with official business.

The decisions being made on the Hill also come after the World Health Organization officially declared the spread of COVID-19 a pandemic. The District of Columbia declared a state of emergency Wednesday and recommended against any gatherings of 1,000 or more people.

The Democratic Caucus retreat, although scheduled for outside of Washington, easily draws more than 1,000 attendees, including lawmakers, their families, staff, press and guest speakers.