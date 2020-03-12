Fauci tells lawmakers to keep distance from constituents

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Thursday told members of the House Oversight and Reform Committee that they should be practicing “social distancing” to protect against the coronavirus transmission.

In an exchange with Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., Fauci said that even though he knows members of Congress “like to meet and press the flesh” with voters, he thinks they “need to really cool it for a while.”

Fauci also congratulated congressional officials on the decision to “limit access to the Capitol.”

