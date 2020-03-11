Leahy to Ben Carson: ‘Be honest with the American people’

Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy laced into Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson on Wednesday, questioning the Trump administration's readiness for the coronavirus pandemic.

Leahy and Carson sparred during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on the HUD fiscal 2021 budget. The testy exchange began when Leahy asked Carson about testing and containment of the COVID-19 illness.

"Is the virus being contained, that's an easy yes or no," Leahy asked.

"We're making every attempt to contain the virus as much as we can," the HUD secretary said.

Leahy cut Carson off, before asking again and getting the same answer.